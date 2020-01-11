Hairston
A consulting firm is working on a classification and compensation salary study focused on classified employees for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.
The local board of education recently approved a contract for MMG Solutions LLC, a consulting company, to do the study.
The goal is for MMG Solutions to work with the school system in the design and implementation of a classification and compensation system aimed at meeting the current and future needs of WS/FCS.
Classified employees are primarily nonlicensed workers. They include bus drivers, teachers’ aides, administrative assistants as well as child nutrition, housekeeping and maintenance workers.
Angela Hairston, superintendent for WS/FCS, said that during her listening sessions across the school district, it was clear that WS/FCS employees and parents were concerned about the pay of all district employees.
“If passed, the proposed quarter-cent sales tax which will appear on the March ballot will help increase the supplements for our teachers,” Hairston said. “When it comes to our classified employees, the roughly 50 or more non-teaching district positions, this study will give us a comprehensive and in-depth look into each of them, how they are classified and how they are paid. The salary will help us see how the salary for each of these positions compares to other school districts, government entities and private business.”
Then the district will develop its own competitive pay structure for each of those positions, she said.
“We want the best employees, but in order to attract and retain the best, we have to be competitive in what and how we compensate everyone working in the district,” Hairston said.
These are the objectives of the proposed classification and compensation structure:
- Group jobs with like functions according to the skills, knowledge or experience required to perform essential job responsibilities
- Be market sensitive and competitive and have internal consistency
- Make adjustments to the current classification and compensation structures in a clear, fair and equitable manner that is considerate of the school system’s employees
- Demonstrate fiscal responsibility in the use of public funds.
The school system will pay MMG Solutions $70,000 in multiple installments for its work with the balance due March 31.
Services are being provided in phases. The goal is for the consulting company to provide the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education with final recommendations on a plan and/or reclassification of positions.
Based on a timeline presented to the school board, the company should have findings ready to report late this month.
