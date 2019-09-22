The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the appointment of a new board member.
The meeting will be held in open session in the auditorium of the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.
The regular meeting of the school board will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.