The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the appointment of a new board member.

The meeting will be held in open session in the auditorium of the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.

The regular meeting of the school board will follow at 6:30 p.m.

