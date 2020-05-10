The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will request $155.2 million from Forsyth County for its proposed 2020-21 budget.
The school board voted 8-1 to submit the budget proposal to the county’s board of commissioners. Barbara Burke cast the lone dissenting vote.
The entire proposed budget is $616 million, with 27 percent coming from the county.
The request includes $11 million from the quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in March. That revenue is earmarked to boost the local salary supplement for teachers. School officials had hoped that $13 million would be available for the supplement but that projection has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed budget includes a 3% increase for bus drivers and hourly food service staff and a 2% increase for all other classified and non-certified staff. The district is asking the county for $2.4 million for those increases.
This is the first budget prepared under new Superintendent Angela Hairston.
The commissioners will review the proposal on May 14, after which the school board can make some modifications if desired before taking a final vote on the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.