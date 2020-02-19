A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and East 14th Street injured two people Wednesday morning and damaged the lone building at the intersection.
A video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter shows a white van crashed into a support beam for the upstairs porch of the building, knocking out the staircase and causing the porch to collapse. On the bottom floor, Titanic Food Mart Inc. is the sole tenant.
The fire department said two people were injured, but did not disclose the extent of their injuries. A pool of blood could be seen next to a fire hydrant across the street from the damaged store.
The crash happened sometime around 6 a.m. but the cause was unclear. Emergency workers temporarily shut down the intersection while police investigated.
City workers planned to close the far right, westbound lane of East 14th Street until a structural architect can inspect the damage to the building, Fire Capt. Thomas Denny said.
At one point, there were apartments above the store, but they have long been vacant, Denny said. No one was in the building at the time of the crash.
Denny said it will ultimately be up to the building owner to decide if they want to repair the damage or demolish the building, depending on the extent of the damage.
