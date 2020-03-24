Were you already staying out of salons, gyms and other businesses before they were ordered to close Wednesday?

An executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper will require the closures of gyms, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, movie theaters and other businesses. That order will be effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Were you already steering clear of non-essential businesses like these?

You voted:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments