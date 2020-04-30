Workplace Restart, a program to provide free masks and COVID-19 health training to business owners and their employees, was launched Thursday, with small- and midsized businesses in Forsyth County invited to register for the program.
The program will provide up to two face masks to each employee, along with training on social distancing and other health and safety measures in the workplace.
Organized by the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board, the pilot program is intended to help businesses reopen and get people back to work, while at the same time ensuring health and safety.
Employers can access a link to the program registration form by visiting www.maskthecity.com.
Topics covered by the training will include how coronavirus spreads and how to maintain social distancing in communal work areas. The interactive course will teach employers how to protect their staffs from workplace outbreaks. Safety procedures covered by the course will include instructions for the proper use of the masks.
The Renfro Corp., based in Mount Airy, is manufacturing the masks under the brand name Nightingale Face Masks. The company reserved the first 300,000 masks for the Winston-Salem area.
“We must educate our communities on the proper ways to protect our workplaces and ourselves to reduce the risk of recurring outbreaks,” said Matthew Dolge, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, which is over the workforce development board. “By following best practices, local businesses will play a central role in boosting the confidence of our citizens.”
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said the program is a great way for a business owner to get free masks by completing a simple employer-training video.
Owens said Workplace Restart is ideally suited for companies with 250 employers or fewer, although it also offers training resources for companies of all sizes.
Employers who sign up for the program with be contacted and provided with more details.
After an employer completes the program’s first module of training, the masks will be distributed to the organization free of charge, based on product availability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.