HIGH POINT — Starting next week, Main Street will be down to one lane in both directions for construction to improve the intersection at Lexington Avenue.
The road closures begin Wednesday, the city said in a news release. The project includes improving pedestrian crossings, updating public water and sewer lines and installing traffic signals.
Construction will halt during the spring furniture market, which runs from April 25-29. During that time the pavement will be patched and marked to allow full traffic flow, the city said. Construction will resume after the market is over and is expected to be completed in July, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.