Participants in the state's Work First Cash Assistance program with children will receive a one-time supplement payment from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The payment is intended to help vulnerable families during the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Work First Cash Assistance families that received a benefit in April and had one or more children in their household will receive $265 per child.
DHHS estimates that more than 17,000 children will benefit from the payment, either to their parent or guardian's Electronic Benefit Transfer card or by direct deposit.
Work First is North Carolina’s version of the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
The program provides parents with short-term training and other services to help them become employed and move toward self-sufficiency. Families in which grandparents and relatives are caring for their relative children and legal guardians can receive services and support that prevent children from unnecessarily entering the foster care system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.