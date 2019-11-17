police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Two women were shot in a Winston-Salem house Sunday morning while four kids were home, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened when someone fired into the house around 3:30 a.m. at the 800 block of West 12th Street.

The two women shot were both taken to the hospital.

They are reportedly being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The four kids in the home were not hurt, police say.

No suspect information was available.

