Two women were shot in a Winston-Salem house Sunday morning while four kids were home, according to Winston-Salem police.
The shooting happened when someone fired into the house around 3:30 a.m. at the 800 block of West 12th Street.
The two women shot were both taken to the hospital.
They are reportedly being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The four kids in the home were not hurt, police say.
No suspect information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.