Forsyth County's healthcare systems have tightened their visitor restrictions again, this time allowing mothers in labor to have just one person with them.
The changes went into effect Sunday at Novant Health Inc. (Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville, Medical Park and Thomaville), and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center hospitals (Davie, High Point, Lexington, Wake Forest Baptist's main campus and Wilkes).
The visitor can be a spouse, significant other, family member or birthing assistant.
Restrictions issued March 20 had allowed for two visitors.
Other rules remain in place at the hospitals. Those include limiting visitors to one per patient with the following exemptions:
* Hospitalized minors (maximum of two family members per day).
* Patients at the end of life (maximum of two family members per day).
* Patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility.
No visitors under 12 are allowed, including siblings of patients.
Access is limited to certain entrances at each hospital. All visitors will undergo screening for fever, cough or other symptoms of respiratory illness.
The restrictions do not apply to individuals seeking care.
Visitors must be healthy, with no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms and be at least age 13 or older unless seeking medical care. Additional exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
The Associated Press reported that last week the University of California at San Francisco started the first U.S. registry of COVID-19 infected or exposed pregnant women. At least 60 women have enrolled so far.
Women who turn out not to be infected will remain in the registry as a comparison group.
The big questions include: Are pregnant women more likely than others to become infected and to develop complications? Preliminary evidence suggests they are not.
There is also no definitive evidence that the virus can be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, although three small and preliminary studies from China published last week raised that possibility.
Guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine says pregnant women with COVID-19 should be considered high-risk patients.
That's because pregnant women who develop flu or other respiratory infections caused by related viruses face increased risks for complications from those illnesses, including premature births and certain birth defects.
