A hit-and-run crash Friday involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital, one of whom was in critical condition, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police went to the 2400 block of Patterson Avenue about 3:26 p.m. after getting a call of a crash there, said Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Todd Hart. A 2005 Nissan Pathfinder crashed into two vehicles, Hart said, injuring the other drivers.

Witnesses told police three juveniles jumped out of the Pathfinder, which had been previously reported stolen, and ran off.

Forsyth County EMS took the driver of the second vehicle, 68-year-old Linda Anderson, to an area hospital in critical condition, Hart said. Police did not have an update on Anderson’s condition Saturday evening.

The driver of the third vehicle, Miguel Vargas, received medical treatment at an area hospital, and was later released, Hart said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and have no one in custody.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

