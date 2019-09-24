Christine Javanese Davis

 Christine Javanese Davis

 Winston-Salem Police Department

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police are looking for Christine Javanese Davis, 42, who was last seen about 5:30 this morning in the city’s Easton neighborhood.

Davis is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with short hair and weighing about 190 pounds. Police said she was wearing a purple shirt with a Michael Jordan logo on the front and black tights. She didn't have on shoes.

Investigators said she suffers from a cognitive disability.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800. The Crime Stoppers Spanish language line is 336-728-3904.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments