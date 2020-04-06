UPDATE: Katrina Cooper has been located and is in good condition, according to Winston-Salem police.
She was reported missing earlier Monday.
***
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said Monday.
Katrina Nicole Cooper, 45, was last seen at her home on Friday, Winston-Salem police said.
Cooper is a black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing green pajama pants, a purple shirt, agreen camouflage jacket and Gucci slippers.
Cooper has black hair with green highlights, police said.
"The reason for Ms. Cooper’s disappearance is unknown at this time," police said.
Anyone with information about Cooper's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police Department at 336-773-7700.
