A woman in a wheelchair was injured Friday afternoon when a vehicle struck the wheelchair as she was crossing Spruce Street at its intersection with West Fifth Street, authorities said.
The incident happened at 5:37 p.m. when the unidentified woman was in her motorized wheelchair, Winston-Salem police said. A mini-SUV then turned left from Fifth Street onto Spruce Street and struck her, police said.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, police said.
An officer didn't immediately know the woman's name. The driver of the SUV wasn't injured, police said.
No charges have been filed, but officers are investigating the incident.
It was unclear whether the woman in the wheelchair was in the marked crosswalk on Spruce Street when the crash happened, police said.
