A Winston-Salem woman died Thursday from injuries suffered when she crashed into the back of a City of Winston-Salem garbage truck on Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Amanda Lynn Coleman, 27, of the 4300 block of Reidsville Road, was driving north in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when she failed to stop and crashed her Ford Focus into the garbage truck, which had stopped to collect garbage, police said. The truck was driven by David Lee Mason, 59.

Coleman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Thursday. 

This is the 16th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem for 2019, compared to 27 at this same time in 2018.

lodonnell@wsjournal.com

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

