A Winston-Salem woman died Thursday from injuries suffered when she crashed into the back of a City of Winston-Salem garbage truck on Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Amanda Lynn Coleman, 27, of the 4300 block of Reidsville Road, was driving north in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when she failed to stop and crashed her Ford Focus into the garbage truck, which had stopped to collect garbage, police said. The truck was driven by David Lee Mason, 59.
Coleman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Thursday.
This is the 16th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem for 2019, compared to 27 at this same time in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.