The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in Bedford, Va. said Monday evening that a woman and her two children were found safe after being reported missing.

The three were found in North Carolina but no other details were immediately available.

Lauren Bapst and her two children, ages 3 and 4, were reported missing from Bedford County by relatives that they had been visiting, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page. Bapst left Bedford County with her two children en route to Winston Salem and had not been heard from until Monday evening, authorities said.

