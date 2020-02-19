Triad residents likely will see 1 to 2 inches of snow Thursday, the first measurable snowfall in Winston-Salem and Greensboro in more than a year, forecasters said Wednesday.
Snow will start falling in Forsyth and Guilford counties by 10 a.m., said Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The peak hours for the snowfall will be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, he said.
"It will start off as a little bit of rain, then it will be all snow," Petro said.
The snow is expected to stick, he said, a change from earlier forecasts.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will dismiss two hours early on Thursday, the school district said in a tweet.
Guilford County Schools announced that they will also dismiss two hours early Thursday with an option to close.
Thursday's forecast calls for a high temperature near 39 degrees in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, with a strong chance of rain and then snow. Thursday night's low temperature will be around 25 degrees in both cities with a strong chance of rain mixing with snow.
The weather service has issued a winter-weather advisory for central and Northwest North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Ashe, Watauga and Davie counties.
The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday for central North Carolina, the weather service said.
Thursday's weather will begin as rain overspreading the region from the southwest, the weather service said. It will then turn to a wintry mix of rain and snow, and then all snow.
Northwestern counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains might receive up to 2 inches of snow, said Patrick Wilson, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
The conditions likely will create slippery roads and highways, the weather service said. Hazardous travel conditions could extend into Friday morning where higher snow accumulations occur and wet or icy spots linger.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said it will not brine area roads before the storm because the rain will wash away the brine.
"Crews will be on standby monitoring the weather and road conditions (Thursday) and (Thursday) night, as needed," the DOT said in a news release.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling, the weather service said.
Winston-Salem transportation officials and crews are monitoring weather reports, said Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator.
"We really don't know the volume (of snow) that we are going to get," Britton said.
If necessary, city transportation crews will apply salt to bridges and overpasses and brine to downtown streets, Britton said.
"We don't anticipate plowing right now," Britton said. "We are not looking at anything over 2 inches of snow."
The city of Greensboro said in a tweet that its crews have prepped equipment and "are now monitoring the forecast before determining when crews will report and begin treating the roads."
