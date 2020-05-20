With the state ready to transition to a modified second phase of reopening, Winston-Salem restaurateurs split on when to reopen, with some saying it may be weeks before they allow table service and inside dining despite Gov. Roy Cooper giving them the OK.
Cooper made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying the state will enter a “Safer At Home” period, meaning some businesses, such as restaurants, hair salons and barbershops can return to operating at a 50% capacity, while bars, night clubs, gyms, movie theaters and public playgrounds will remain closed.
“Safer At Home Phase 2 is another careful step forward, and we have to continue taking this virus seriously to prevent a dangerous spike in infections,” Cooper said.
Tuesday night, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued updated guidance and requirements for restaurants. The document, dated for Friday, May 22, lays out suggested policy for restaurants on a variety of topics — the use of masks by staff, whether buffets and salad bars should be allowed and the use of disposable menus — and lists restrictions about the number of people allowed inside the business.
By Wednesday afternoon, N.C. DHHS had issued guidance for hair salons, massage parlors and other personal care business settings.
Restaurants and hair salons will be limited to 50% capacity indoors through Phase 2 and all restaurant patrons must sit 6 feet apart if they are not sharing a table. People sitting at lunch counters or bars must also be 6 feet apart. Restaurants are also required to conduct daily symptom screening of employees and immediately send symptomatic workers home to isolate.
Most restaurateurs said the five-page guidance document from N.C. DHHS is a good plan for social distancing and protecting staff and customers, but some noted that it has more recommendations than requirements.
“It is as expected, mostly recommendations with little teeth,” said Peyton Smith of Mission Pizza Napoletana, who has not set a date for reopening yet.
Several proprietors have plans to reopen as soon as they reasonably can, provided they have the proper sanitation measures in place.
“We plan to open on Tuesday, if all goes well,” said Molly Curran, a co-owner of 1703 Restaurant. “We do not want to rush into service without taking the proper measures to clean and sanitize as well as training our staff.”
Young Cardinal Café was busy moving tables around Wednesday in preparation of opening its dining room for breakfast this Saturday.
Others have said they plan to stick with takeout for the time being. Claire Calvin, who owns three restaurants in town, said that The Porch will continue takeout and delivery. It plans to open its patio for drinks, where customers also can eat their takeout. “We will not provide table service or inside dining for the foreseeable future,” she said.
Calvin said she expects to offer outdoor patio drink sales at Alma Mexicana, and that Canteen Market and Bistro will remain closed for now.
In contrast, Dana Moody of West End Coffeehouse said she plans to offer limited hours beginning the first weekend of June. But for now, she said, “We intend to focus on preorders and curbside pickup.”
Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro is hoping to resume table service June 1 — but only outside. Meridian Restaurant, which has been closed since March, hopes to reopen May 29. Others, such as Local 27101, said they are weeks away from opening their dining rooms.
Hair salons, to the relief of many, are also allowed to reopen in the modified Phase 2. Ray Pruett, co-owner of Koru Touch Salon on Greenwich Road in Winston-Salem, said he is ready to open and has 50 people on the appointment waiting list. The employees at Koru Touch have already made several sanitation changes.
“Anything you touch is now gone,” he said, referring to things such as magazines. “We are reducing the number of customers that we would see in a day.”
Before COVID-19, the salon only booked four to five clients a day, Pruett said. Staff will wear masks — the state requires all personal care employees to do so — and customers will have the option of having a hand-held mask, he said.
“I personally feel this virus is with us and it’s part of our lives now and it may be the new level of health you have to live with in this world,” Pruett said.
He said many people who die from the coronavirus have underlying health issues that could have been prevented. Medical experts have also noted that young people who don’t seem to have any underlying health issues have suffered severe complications from COVID-19.
“I’ve always taken salon safety extremely seriously,” he said. “We’ve been protecting people from HIV, MRSA, seasonal flu for the last 30 years that I’ve been doing this. The state comes and checks that we’re doing that every year. That’s what our license on the wall is for.”
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., called local businesses the heart of this community and said Greater Winston-Salem is available to help local businesses understand what they need to do in order to safely reopen.
“They want to welcome their customers again and get back to work, and we all want to shop and dine again,” Owens said. “Phase 2 is an important step toward a more normal way of life and it will positively impact our economic recovery if everyone works together to maintain a safe environment."
At least one area gym owner expressed disappointment about Cooper's decision to keep fitness centers closed for the foreseeable future.
“My biggest concern is a prolonged state of Phase 2,” said Amalia Nappo, who recently bought Tinderbox Fitness for Women, a for-women-only fitness center at 690 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem.
“If I make a good guess it, it would be July before gyms and fitness centers will be able to open.”
Planet Fitness, which has two gyms in Winston-Salem, has been preparing for reopening while its gyms are closed.
McCall Gosselin, a spokeswoman for Planet Fitness, said the company has been “developing a COVID-19 operational playbook with enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures to protect the health of our members and our team members. We believe we have robust standards in place and we are excited to reopen when we are able to.”
Cooper's new order is in effect until at least June 26.
