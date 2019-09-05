GREENSBORO — Eleven dogs and 19 cats are on their way to Ohio after being transferred from a New Hanover County animal shelter in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, thanks in part to Guilford County Animal Services.
“That’s 30 animals that have been saved,” said Lisa Lee, a community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services. “And that frees (the New Hanover) shelter for another 30 animals that they can help save down there.”
Jorge Ortega, the director of the Guilford County Animal Shelter, and another worker drove to New Hanover on Wednesday. Working with Best Friends Animal Society, which is based in Utah, the animals were transported to the Guilford County shelter to be housed overnight.
"We were able to put them in nice kennels ... and relax for the night," Lee said.
On Thursday morning, a truck from the National Spay Alliance Foundation arrived at the Guilford shelter from Georgia to transport the dogs and cats to Virginia, where workers from an Ohio animal shelter were to meet them. Once in Ohio, the animals will be put up for adoption.
"It's a great collaboration," said Lee, noting all of the organizations involved. "All those people just working together for one common goal."
Guilford County also deployed its Strategic Animal Response Team to Durham and is housing more animals in its Companion Animal Shelter Trailer. A cat, a hamster and three dogs were staying in the trailer by Thursday afternoon. Their owners, who evacuated from the North Carolina coast because of Dorian, are staying nearby in a Red Cross shelter.
"The owners are able to go in and take care of their own pets and feed them," Lee said.
The trailer has heat, air conditioning and running water. Last year, it was used in Carteret County when Hurricane Florence struck.
Lee wasn't sure how long the team will be deployed, and said the four employees will be rotated out on a weekly basis.
"We’ll be there until we’re no longer needed," Lee said.
