A High Point man accused of kidnapping and either physically or sexually assaulting four women and a 14-year-old girl was released Monday morning, days after the head superior court judge in Forsyth County relaxed the conditions of his bond.
Michael Dean Myers, 33, of the 600 block of Sink Lake Road in High Point, is charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted first-degree rape and several other sexual offenses. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, felony assault by strangulation and armed robbery.
Todd Burke, the senior resident superior court judge for Forsyth County, unsecured Myers' $5.5 million bond. That meant that Myers could be released from Guilford County Jail without posting bond. Since his arrest in 2018, he has been held at the Guilford County Jail on the $5.5 million bond. When a bond is secured, a criminal defendant has to either pay cash, put up property as collateral or go through a bails bondsman in order to be released.
With an unsecured bond, Myers was able to walk out of a jail with a promise that he will appear in court. If he doesn't appear in court, he could be financially liable for the $5.5 million bond.
Myers was released from the Guilford County Jail at 9:47 a.m. Monday.
Burke made the decision to unsecure the bond after denying a motion to dismiss that was filed by Myers' attorney, Michael Troutman. According to Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Lori Wickline, Burke said one of the reasons he was unsecuring the bond was because a trial date could not be set any sooner than the week of Sept. 14.
Troutman argued that Myers' constitutional rights to a speedy trial were being violated because prosecutors in the case had failed to set a trial date. Myers argued that it had been nearly two years since the alleged incidents happened and more than four months since Myers had indicated that he wanted a trial by rejecting a plea deal.
Among the allegations, Myers is accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl who was walking down the street, dragging her to his car and forcing her to perform oral sex on him. He also is accused of choking her.
In another incident, he is alleged to have tried to hit with a car another woman who tried to escape from an assault.
Among the conditions of his release, Myers is prohibited from contacting any of the accusers or witnesses in the case. Burke also ordered the Guilford County District Attorney's Office to have an investigator obtain within 30 days sworn affidavits from accusers in which they state they want to proceed with prosecution.
