The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Ashe and Watauga counties and a wind advisory for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Heavy snow was predicted for Ashe and Watauga counties, the weather service said. The warning remains in effect for the areas above 3,500 feet until 7 a.m. today.
Snow was expected to begin falling in Ashe and Watauga about midnight Monday and to end this morning, said Ben Gruver, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. The Elk Knob community in northern Watauga County received 4 inches of snow Monday, Gruver said.
Snow accumulations were expected to range between 4 and 10 inches with locally higher amounts above 4,500 feet, the weather service said. Winds will gust up 50 mph, which will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility.
The wind advisory will remain in effect until noon today, the weather service said. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected in West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone and Wilkesboro.
A storm system moved slowly Monday across the central Appalachian mountains, producing gusts winds and much colder air, the weather service said. Those conditions will bring heavy snow to the mountains.
Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions, and gusty winds could topple tree branches.
Today’s forecast calls for scattered snow flurries in Watauga County with a high temperature near 39 degrees and sunny skies in Surry County with a high temperature near 46 degrees.
Today’s forecast in Forsyth County calls for a high temperature near 48 degrees with sunny skies.
The lows tonight will range from around 33 degrees amid cloudy skies in Winston-Salem to around 32 degrees with increasing clouds in Mount Airy and around 28 degrees with mostly cloudy skies in Boone.
Wind speeds will range between 10 to 16 mph tonight night in Watauga County, with gusts reaching 26 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.