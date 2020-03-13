Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the city of Winston-Salem will not disconnect water for any resident because of non-payment.

If your water is disconnected, call the City Link line at 311 to have it turned back on.

The city asks residents to wash their hands and remain hydrated.

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas announced Friday that their customers won't be disconnected for failure to pay. That applies to all homes and businesses in North Carolina as well as Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic," Duke Energy said in a tweet.

