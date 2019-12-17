A Winston-Salem woman convicted for her role in the deaths of two men buried for five years in the backyard of a Clemmons house was indicted Monday on charges of having illegal drugs, larceny and possession of a firearm.
Krystal Nicole Matlock, 33, pleaded guilty in June 2017, in Forsyth Superior Court to conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She was one of three people charged in the brutal deaths of two men — Joshua Frederick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch — in 2009. Forsyth County prosecutors said self-described Satanist Pazuzu Algarad and his girlfriend, Amber Burch, fatally shot both men — Algarad shot Wetzler in July 2009 and Burch shot Welch in October 2009. The two men were buried in the backyard of the now-demolished house that Algarad’s mother owned and lived in at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons.
Prosecutors said Matlock helped to bury Wetzler’s body. She was sentenced to at least three years and 10 months in prison. She got out in May 2018, after she was given credit for time served awaiting trial. Her parole ended Feb. 1.
Matlock was indicted Monday on allegations that she had marijuana and that she sold methamphetamine. According to the indictments, Matlock is also accused of breaking into the house of a Forsyth County couple and stealing a number of items, including electronics and jewelry. Indictments allege that she tried to sell those items at pawn shops, claiming they belonged to her. The indictments allege that in one instance she got $100 in cash by falsely claiming she owned a pearl necklace, a pearl bracelet and a pin.
Winston-Salem police said in court documents that Matlock started committing crimes less than a month after she got off parole. She was accused of possessing a firearm on Feb. 22 and police said she was found to have marijuana and methamphetamine on Feb. 27.
Other alleged crimes happened in March.
Matlock is featured in a five-part documentary series called “The Devil You Know,” which is currently showing on Viceland cable channel. The show explores how Algarad, who killed himself before his case went to trial, lured followers, including Matlock, into his circle of friends and how his actions affected the people around him.
Burch pleaded guilty in 2017 to second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She is currently serving a prison sentence of at least 30 years.
Matlock is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $52,000.
