The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a woman was reported missing Friday.
Police are looking for 30-year-old Lauren Ann Dyson. Dyson was last seen at her home on Turnwood Lane Friday, police said.
Dyson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Dyson’s whereabouts to call the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Español at 336-728-3904.
