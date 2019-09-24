Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

A Winston-Salem woman is facing assault charges after trying to choke a juvenile with a seat belt, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Vanessa Fitzgerald, 36, is charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday that reported a juvenile was being assaulted. When deputies arrived, they found a 13-year-old who had scratch marks on the face and throat, the release says.

Fitzgerald was released from the Davidson County Jail after she posted a $15,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Her court date is set for Oct. 21.

