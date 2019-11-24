A woman was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $500,000 after she was charged with multiple drug offenses on Friday, according to warrants filed by Winston-Salem police.
Shenika S. Sutton, 28, of Franciscan Terrace apartments, was charged with two counts of trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, keeping a vehicle for the purposes of engaging in illegal drug sales, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, running a red light and resisting arrest.
Police said both opioid charges relate to possessing more than 28 grams of the substance. The amount of heroin, cocaine and marijuana seized was not listed. The vehicle seized was a Dodge Challenger. The drug paraphernalia consisted of a plastic bag for marijuana and a set of scales containing a white residue.
Police said the red light was run on Buchanan Street. The resisting arrest charge came because Sutton failed to get out of the vehicle and tried to dispose of evidence, police said.
Sutton is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 13.
