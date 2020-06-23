A Winston-Salem woman arrested in Myrtle Beach on charges that she murdered a pregnant woman is now in the Forsyth County Jail.
Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver, who turned 28 on Saturday, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jericka Nasgah McGee on May 28. McGee was found lying dead near the side of the road in the 1200 block of East 20th Street.
An autopsy showed that McGee was pregnant at the time of her death.
Local authorities arrested Tolliver in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 30.
Quintin Martin Searcy, 29, was arrested on June 12 in Florence, S.C. He is also charged with murder.
Tolliver had her first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Monday. Judge Victoria Roemer of Forsyth District Court arraigned her on the charges and assigned her a court-appointed attorney. He next court date is July 9.
It does not appear that Searcy has been extradited from South Carolina.
In the past few weeks, demonstrators in Winston-Salem have not only protested against racial justice but have also called for justice in the murders of McGee and Ella Lorine Crawley, both black women. Crawley was beaten to death. She was found last month near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park.
Some protest organizers said McGee was killed after winning thousands of dollars gambling, but police declined to confirm whether that was true and have not said publicly what a possible motive might have been.
Tolliver is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
