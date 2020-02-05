A man who was speaking "nonsensically" went into a Winston-Salem Walmart and took a youth-sized bow and arrow from the sporting goods section, according to police. The incident caused people inside to evacuate the store.

About 30 employees and customers left the store, located at 3475 Parkway Village Circle, at approximately 10:32 p.m., just as officers were arriving, police said.

Walmart employees directed the officers to the back of the store where the bow-wielding man was. The officers took the man into custody without force, police said, and involuntarily committed him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. Police had not released his name as of Wednesday morning.

The man didn’t shoot any arrows and no one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Police say the man’s actions are isolated and he didn’t have any specific targets.

