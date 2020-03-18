The Winston-Salem Urban League has closed both of its offices to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said Wednesday.
"Like many others, we have taken drastic steps to help contain the virus and keep our community, volunteers, board and staff safe," James Perry, the presidents and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Urban League said in a statement.
The organization also required its staff to work from home when plausible, Perry said. The urban league has 109 employees.
The urban league also shifted its 107 participants in the organization's Senior Community Service Employment Program to paid leave status, guaranteeing no interruption in pay; and cancelled the 2020 Spring Career Expo, Perry said. The event's vendors have been refunded their money.
The organization also rescheduled its Whitney M. Young Gala for Oct. 23, began working with local and state elected officials to craft legislative responses to the COVID-19 crisis; shared coronavirus prevention tips; and shared tips for small businesses as they manage this public health crisis, Perry said.
The urban league's program serve more than 1,300 people in the city, Perry said.
