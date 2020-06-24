Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he will make masks mandatory for city residents starting Friday at 5 p.m. if Gov. Roy Cooper doesn't issue a statewide order Wednesday.
Joines said a local mask requirement, should it be necessary, will closely mirror those in place in Greensboro and Raleigh.
"I believe the governor will likely do it, but if he doesn’t, I plan to do it," Joines said.
Cooper is expected to announce a decision on whether to require masks, in addition to an announcement about moving to Phase Three, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl hinted strongly that a local ordinance requiring people to wear masks was in the works during his press conference last Thursday. Ohl said he is in strong support of a mask ordinance, as they are proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Greensboro, Raleigh, Durham County, Orange County and Boone all have mask ordinances in place.
When did the Winston Salem City council pass the law ?
Thank you, Mr. Mayor for having the best interests of ALL citizens of W-S at heart, including Mr. Henderson.
