Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he will make masks mandatory for city residents starting Friday at 5 p.m. if Gov. Roy Cooper doesn't issue a statewide order Wednesday.

Joines said a local mask requirement, should it be necessary, will closely mirror those in place in Greensboro and Raleigh. 

"I believe the governor will likely do it, but if he doesn’t, I plan to do it," Joines said.

Cooper is expected to announce a decision on whether to require masks, in addition to an announcement about moving to Phase Three, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Wake Forest Baptist Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Christopher Ohl hinted strongly that a local ordinance requiring people to wear masks was in the works during his press conference last Thursday. Ohl said he is in strong support of a mask ordinance, as they are proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Greensboro, Raleigh, Durham County, Orange County and Boone all have mask ordinances in place. 

