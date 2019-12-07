HIGH POINT — A Winston-Salem teen was charged on Friday with firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle in High Point, following an investigation by police there into a Nov. 26 report of gunfire near High Point Central High School at 801 Ferndale Blvd.
Abraham Torres-Loya, 17, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. Torres-Loya was arrested by Winston-Salem police and was being held in the Forsyth County Jail.
During the Nov. 26 incident, the high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution when a school resource officer got a report of gunfire in the area.
It turned out that no one was shot, but investigators learned that a brief argument had taken place between some people, some of whom were students, and the occupants of a Honda CR-V. As the Honda drove off, gunshots were fired from the vehicle.
One slug hit a parked car but there was no other damage. High Point police said anyone with information on the case could call 336-889-4000.
