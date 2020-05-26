Winston-Salem State University has appointed Amir Henry as its director of police and public safety, WSSU said in a news release Tuesday.
Henry will succeed Chief Patricia Norris, who retired in December 2019. He will begin his duties on July 1.
Henry will oversee 18 full-time police officers who provide law-enforcement services to the campus and university-owned properties 24-hours a day, seven days a week, WSSU said.
Henry, a native of The Bronx borough of New York, has more than 14 years of experience as a law-enforcement officer.
Since 2017, Henry has served as deputy chief, the second in command, at the WSSU Police Department, the university said. He led the daily management of the university police department, providing direction of police operations and advisory support to senior university administrators.
His responsibilities include supervisory duties, directing operations during critical incidents that require incident command leadership and operational planning, WSSU said.
Henry also worked as a patrol captain for the WSSU police department and served as a trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Henry also served as an U.S. Marine and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, WSSU said. He participated in deployments to several countries, including Afghanistan, which earned him a Combat Action Ribbon.
Henry received a bachelor’s degree in science and technical management from DeVry University, WSSU said.
He completed the Law Enforcement Executive Program at N.C. State University as well as the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association program and the Administrative Officers Management Program at NCSU.
