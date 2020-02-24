Potential voters in North Carolina are getting a lot of attention from several Democratic presidential candidates and their surrogates who will visit the Tar Heel state this week before the March 3 primary.
Angela Angel, the director of black engagement for Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, will campaign for Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., at noon today at the Reaves Student Activities Center at Winston-Salem State University, a Buttigieg campaign organizer said Monday night. Buttigieg will not be at the event.
Supporters of Mike Bloomberg’s Democratic presidential campaign are scheduled to visit Winston-Salem State on Wednesday. And a day later, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will bring his own campaign to the campus.
Bloomberg’s supporters will hold a “Get out the vote” event at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Clock Tower in the middle of WSSU campus, the Bloomberg campaign said Monday in a news release.
Bloomberg’s campaign will launch a four-day, 10-stop campus mobilization effort in North Carolina and Virginia to engage college students and community members on Bloomberg’s record ahead of Super Tuesday primaries. The campaign’s stop at WSSU is part of that effort, said Lindsay Reilly, a campaign spokeswoman for Bloomberg.
Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman, will not attend the WSSU event, Reilly said.
“This event is part of a multi-state push to activate students ahead of election day,” Reilly said. “We are really excited for them to come out. We are really excited to engage them (that) Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate to stand up to (President) Donald Trump.”
Sanders will visit WSSU at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Gaines Center on campus. The doors will open at 10 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors will be allowed to enter the Gaines Center on a first-come basis, the Sanders campaign said.
Democrat Jeff MacIntosh, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, has endorsed Bloomberg, the Bloomberg campaign said. MacIntosh couldn’t be reached Monday to comment.
Sam Furginele and Nancy LaPlaca, both members of the Boone Town Council, have endorsed Sanders, The News and Observer of Raleigh has reported.
Voters in North Carolina and 13 other states will cast ballots on March 3. Early voting is underway in North Carolina through Saturday.
Eight Democrats are actively campaigning for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. However, primary voters will see the names of all 15 Democrats who qualified for the ballot, even those who have since dropped out, a quirk of North Carolina election law.
Elsewhere in the state, Jill Biden, the wife of Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, will visit Waterbean Coffee in Charlotte at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to her husband’s campaign website. Biden, the former vice president, will be campaigning in South Carolina this week.
The South Carolina primary will be held Saturday.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic presidential candidate, will appear at a Fox News Channel Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cypress Manor in Raleigh, according to news reports.
Buttigieg is scheduled to attend a campaign rally at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in Raleigh. The site of the rally is to be determined, the Buttigieg campaign organizer said.
Campaign volunteers for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer, both Democratic presidential candidates, will make phone calls to potential voters in the Carolinas this week, according to their campaign websites.
