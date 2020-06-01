Maxine Walters is 53 years old. And until Monday, she had never once marched or protested. She was one of a couple hundred people who marched peacefully in downtown Winston-Salem on the third straight day of protests in the city.
The group started at Winston Square Park, walking up to Fourth Street. They turned at Liberty and circled around the Hall of Justice. They returned to flood Fourth, stopping at its intersection with Marshall to take a knee in the middle of the pavement.
As some leaders spoke, Walters said a soft prayer under her breath. It was for justice in response to the death of George Floyd, who died soon after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. And her prayer was for people around her, in the hope they could leave safely once the protest ended.
“I’ve been praying ever since this has been happening,” Walters said of Floyd’s death. “Prayer is the answer to all of this. If that officer, that knee — if that man had a heart, if any of those officers had a heart, he wouldn’t be dead today.”
Frankie Gist, 24, said the march started organically. He expected around 20-30 people to meet him in the park’s amphitheater. Gist was involved in protests on Saturday and Sunday, and after receiving multiple messages about what would come next, he realized it was time to march again on Monday.
Gist, a Winston-Salem native, became a resounding voice during the stops on the route. He praised fellow marchers for the way they’ve handled themselves through demonstrations. He then reminded protesters that it needed to continue throughout this week.
“Winston-Salem is in a better place — we’re going to a better place than ever,” Gist said in his closing remarks. “We’re going to have more unity.
“... But we’re going to treat each other right, we’re going to treat our city right. We ain’t rioting in this city. Winston-Salem won’t do that.”
Walters found out about the event through Facebook, saying she’d looked for chances to protest but kept missing them. She made sure to make it to this one.
In the last month, the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s February killing in Georgia have heightened the frustrations with racism in the country. For Walters, it was no different.
“We’ve got to get the system changed, people in higher places, that’s got to be changed,” she said.
The day’s march coincided with a message across the U.S. from the National Urban League and its 90 affiliates, one of which is in Winston-Salem. The statement decried the use of violence and supported those engaging in peaceful protests.
“We are hearing what Martin Luther King Jr., famously called ‘the language of the unheard,’” the statement read. “When George Floyd begged for his life as Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s throat, he was unheard. The onlookers pleading with Chauvin to stop were unheard.
“The cries for justice have gone unheard long enough.”
As Monday's march ended around 5:30, Gist and other speakers told protesters they needed to keep this energy and effort moving forward. This wouldn’t be their last march, Gist said, and their voices need to stay loud to maintain focus on the issue.
Walters stood in the road and looked over the group.
“We’re really wanting to see justice, and that’s my prayer,” Walters said. “If the unity of everybody — whites, blacks, Hispanics, everybody that’s out here — I’m praying for the unity to keep going.”
Responding to a taunt
Sharlee Hainesworth wanted to make a point in responding to a racist comment, and she wanted to do it with a little creativity.
The comment, posted on Facebook video of a protest involving black and white people, apparently came from the Facebook account of Michael Berrier, the owner of Old Winston Barber & Style Co. “Throw some bananas down the street and they'll run towards them ... they like bananas,” the comment read.
Screenshots of the comment circulated on social media Saturday. Berrier said Saturday night that his account had been hacked, and his Facebook page has since been deleted. He did not respond to a phone call or text message from the Journal on Monday.
In response to the remark, Hainesworth organized people to leave bananas in front of the barbershop near the corner of Sixth and Trade streets. Some were left there sporadically during the weekend, but Hainesworth orchestrated a two-hour window for those passing by to leave more on Monday.
“Humor is a good outlet for pain and anger, and I feel like everybody thought that was a really witty idea,” Hainesworth said earlier in the day. “And it definitely got a lot of chuckles and interest.”
Around 8 p.m. Monday, about 75 bananas cluttered the entrance to the shop. Some of them had been wedged into the door between the handrail and some glass. Others had the word “racist” written on them. But like she had instructed, there was no damage to the storefront. Only the scattered bunches.
“I’m not a violent person, and I don’t believe in destroying things,” Hainesworth said.. “... As I thought about it a little bit further, it’s a good way to channel all this rage into humor and still make an impact and still make a statement."
Hainesworth is a mother of three. She has two teenage daughters, who are 17 and 15, and an 8-year-old son. She’s a transplant from Pittsburgh who moved into the Triad as an 18-year-old. She’s called Winston-Salem home since 2003.
She said she didn’t want her son to grow up in a city where racism is allowed to permeate.
“If this just sets a precedent here in this city that open racism will not be tolerated ... then that’s all the message I’m trying to send,” Hainesworth said.
