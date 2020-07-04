Bethea

Bethea

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say Terrell Jarvis Bethea, 26, was last seen at midnight, July 4 in the 5000 block of Longbrook Circle. Bethea is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said.

Bethea has short, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white pants and black, white and gold Jordan brand shoes.

According to a report from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Bethea may have been heading toward Greensboro.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Bethea's wherabouts to call police at 336-773-7700

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments