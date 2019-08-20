Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said.
Marshema "Shema" Bernard, 26, was last seen at 2650 Oak Grove Drive in Winston-Salem, the N.C. Center for Missing Person said in a news release.
Bernard is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said. Bernard was last seen traveling east on Shattalon Drive, police said.
Bernard is black, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, the center said. She has short black hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a light blue T-shirt, a blue watch, dark-colored pants and pink-white flip flops, the center said.
Anyone with information about Bernard's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.