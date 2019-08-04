Winston-Salem Police Department are searching for a missing man, Royce Renegar, 18.
Police said he went missing from 3955 High Point Road Lot 22
Renagar is a white male, 5 foot 9 inches in height and weighs 201 pounds. He was last seen on Friday wearing a blue cut-off shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He has a shaved head, brown eyes and a couple of tattoos on his left arm that say "Crystal."
A silver alert has been issued.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Renegar is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.