Winston-Salem police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has run away from home.
Police said Rockeila Dominique Baldwin was last seen on April 1 in the 1300 block of Aspen Way. She is known as "Little Mama" and "Lil' Mama."
Her last known addresses were 1304 Aspen Way and 2944 N. Patterson Ave.
Anyone who has information about Baldwin is asked to call Winston-Salem police detectives at (336) 773-7708, police communications at (336) 773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People who speak Spanish can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904.
