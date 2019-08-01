The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenage girl, authorities said Thursday.

Kayla Simone Dunkley, 16, was last seen at 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said in a statement.

Dunkley is described as a black female, 4 feet 11 inches in height and weighs 140 pounds, the center said. Dunkley has blue hair and brown eyes.

Dunkley was last seen wearing red pants, a red shirt and a blue wig, the center said. Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Dunkley.

Anyone with information about Dunkley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police Officer Thomas Albert at 336-462-0554.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

