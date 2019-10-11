Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen Wednesday, authorities said Friday.
Cobb Wilding Saunders, 55, was last seen about noon driving a red moped in the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station at 5230 Beauchamp Lane in Winston-Salem, police said. Saunders was wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and a black T-shirt, police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Saunders. Saunders also was wearing a black full-face helmet, the center said.
Saunders is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds, police said. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes, the center said.
Anyone with information about Saunders' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
