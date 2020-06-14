Rucker

The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.

Teresa Rucker was last seen walking in the area of 25th Street and Druid Hills Avenue.

Rucker, 53, is black, 5 foot 3, and weighs approximately 135 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black shorts, and may have a minor injury to her left hand.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rucker is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336- 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

