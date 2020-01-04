Pastrana

Dalia Pastrana

Update: Winston-Salem police say Dalia Luiz Pastrana has been found.

Winston-Salem police are looking for Dalia Luiz Pastrana, who was last seen at her home on Jan. 2, according to the police department.

Pastrana is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 to 170 pounds, and having shoulder-length dark hair.

She may be driving a silver 2011 Honda Civic with a North Carolina tag reading PFL-9788.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Pastrana to call police at 336-773-7700.

