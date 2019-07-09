The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen Tuesday at the Campbell Transportation Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Randy Lee Smith, 42, was last seen about 7 a.m., possibly boarding a Greyhound bus traveling toward Raleigh, Winston-Salem police said.
Smith is described a black male, 5 feet 1 inch in height and weighing 120 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and some scars on his face. Smith is missing two fingers on his left hand and suffers from autism, police said.
Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.