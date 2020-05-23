Winston-Salem Police are investigating an assault where a woman sustained a life-threatening head injury.
Police responded Saturday morning to the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard to an unknown trouble call.
A woman was located in the Aster Park area with an apparent head injury, police said. Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to the hospital.
The 300 block of Northwest Boulevard was closed for a few hours while officers investigated.
The woman’s name is being withheld as her next of kin has not yet been notified.
Police said they believe the incident to be an isolated one.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.