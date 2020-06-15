Winston-Salem police found a woman Monday who had been missing since Sunday, authorities said.
Teresa Rucker, 53, was located with a minor cut on her hand from an accident, police said. Rucker requested no further assistance from officers.
Rucker was last seen walking Sunday in the area of 25th Street and Druid Hills Avenue, police said.
It's unclear where Rucker was found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.