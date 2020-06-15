Winston-Salem police found a woman Monday who had been missing since Sunday, authorities said.

Teresa Rucker, 53, was located with a minor cut on her hand from an accident, police said. Rucker requested no further assistance from officers.

Rucker was last seen walking Sunday in the area of 25th Street and Druid Hills Avenue, police said. 

It's unclear where Rucker was found.

