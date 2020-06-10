Winston-Salem police ordered more than 100 protesters Tuesday to leave Interstate 40 Tuesday 40 minutes after the demonstrators laid down on the highway and blocked traffic, authorities said Thursday.
During the protest at 6 p.m., the demonstrators laid face-down on the asphalt in a symbolic re-enactment of the nearly nine minutes that George Floyd experienced on May 5 in Minneapolis when he died with a police officer's on his neck.
Officers eventually told the protesters they were violating a state law that prohibits anyone from standing, sitting or lying down on highways or streets in North Carolina, Winston-Salem police said in a statement.
"The demonstrators left the area and authorities reopened the interstate without having to make any arrests," the statement said. "We recognize that the closure caused delays, but as a result, neither law enforcement officers, demonstrators, nor the motoring public sustained injuries or suffered any property damage."
The Winston-Salem Police Department released its statement regarding the closing of I-40 near Stratford Road as the agency said it had received many public inquiries about the highway's closure.
City police worked with the N.C. Highway Patrol to close the highway as a safety measure for demonstrators and drivers, police said.
After the highway was temporarily closed, the demonstrators continued their protest on the highway, police said. Protesters blocked U.S. 52 briefly last week after they marched through downtown Winston-Salem.
"The Winston-Salem Police Department recognizes the right of demonstrators to exercise their First Amendment rights, but asks that these demonstrations be carried out in compliance with all applicable laws," police said in their statement. "Decisions regarding a need to take law enforcement action will be made at each individual demonstration as these are fluid situations and are each unique in nature."
The WSPD ensures the safety of all city residents, police said.
