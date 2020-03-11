Winston-Salem detectives falsely told two 15-year-old boys that they could get the death penalty for their alleged role in the beating death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, according to testimony at Wednesday’s hearing of the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission.
One of the detectives told commission investigators that he regretted mentioning the death penalty during his interrogation of one of the 15-year-old boys, who was later convicted in Jones’ murder, Julie Bridenstine, a staff attorney with the commission, testified late Wednesday. Juveniles cannot get the death penalty.
Both police detectives told commission investigators that they omitted in their reports that they talked to the boys about the death penalty, saying it either was not relevant or was simply part of an interview technique.
The detectives were Sean Flynn and Stan Nieves. Flynn interviewed Jermal Tolliver and Nieves interviewed Christopher Bryant. In general, police officers are allowed, with certain limits, to use deception in interviews. At trial, attorneys for the boys unsuccessfully tried to get the boys’ statements thrown out based on arguments that their rights were violated.
Bryant, Tolliver and three other boys, Nathaniel Cauthen; his brother, Rayshawn Banner, and Dorrell Brayboy, were all convicted of murder in two separate trials in 2004 and 2005. Except for Banner, all of them were 15 when they were arrested for Jones’ murder; Banner was 14.
Jones, 61, was a friendly church-going man who owned a gas station. On Nov. 15, 2002, he was found lying in his carport at his house on Moravia Street. He was gagged and bound, and prosecutors alleged that the five boys had beaten Jones until he died from heart arrhythmia. Paul, then a basketball star at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in a game after his grandfather’s death. He now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Four of the boys, now men in their 30s, have filed claims of innocence with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, which is holding a five-day hearing in Raleigh this week to determine if there is sufficient evidence of factual innocence. Brayboy didn’t get a chance to file a claim; he was stabbed to death in front of the Food Lion on New Walkertown Road in August 2019.
At the heart of those claims of innocence are allegations that Winston-Salem police coerced the five boys into making confessions. A key witness, Jessicah Black, has recanted her testimony that she drove the boys to and from the area around Jones’ house and that she heard Jones screaming while she sat on a nearby picnic table. She testified at trial that some of the boys had talked about robbing Jones. She said Tuesday that her testimony was a lie and that Winston-Salem police officers coerced her into making false statements.
There is no forensic evidence — fingerprints, blood and DNA — that links the boys to the crime scene. Police did find partial shoe impressions on the hood of Jones’ car that were the size and shape of Air Force 1 sneakers. A pair of that same sized sneaker was found at the house where Cauthen and Banner lived. An expert testified Wednesday that the sneaker that police seized could have made that impression but he could not say for certain.
Bridenstine said Nieves told commission investigators that he did talk to Bryant about the death penalty and that it was administered by lethal injection.
“He said it was not said as a threat,” Bridenstine said. “He said he was incorrect and it was poor judgment on his part. He did not put it in his report because it was not relevant.”
Nieves told commission investigators that he had no concerns about Bryant’s statements because they were consistent with other statements police had gathered.
Flynn also told commission members that he talked to Tolliver about the death penalty. Flynn said he knew Tolliver was too young to get the death penalty and he believed he had pointed to a vein in his own arm to demonstrate how a lethal injection would be administered, Bridenstine said.
He said he did not mention the death penalty in his report about his interview with Tolliver.
He and other officers that the commissioner interviewed said that Winston-Salem police did not make it a practice of talking to juveniles about the death penalty.
All of the police officers, except one, expressed confidence in the original investigation. Chuck Byrom, a retired detective with the Winston-Salem Police Department, told commission members that he had concerns about the investigation after talking to Hunter Atkins, a former reporter with the Houston Chronicle (Paul previously played with the Houston Rockets). Jessicah Black first recanted her testimony in an interview with Atkins. Atkins has not published a piece on the case.
The commission rarely holds a hearing on claims of innocence. Since it started operating in 2007, it has held 15 hearings. Twelve people have been exonerated through the commission process. The hearing is expected to last through Friday.
