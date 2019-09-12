11:05 p.m. Update: Authorities have canceled the search for Mr. Wilson, as he has been located and in good health.

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen Thursday morning as he walked away from Carver High School, authorities said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Cameron Miguel Wilson, 19.

Wilson walked away from the school at 9:30 a.m. in an unknown direction, police said.

Wilson is a black man, standing 6 feet 2 inches in height and weighs about 215 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Wilson was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

