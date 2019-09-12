11:05 p.m. Update: Authorities have canceled the search for Mr. Wilson, as he has been located and in good health.
Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen Thursday morning as he walked away from Carver High School, authorities said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Cameron Miguel Wilson, 19.
Wilson walked away from the school at 9:30 a.m. in an unknown direction, police said.
Wilson is a black man, standing 6 feet 2 inches in height and weighs about 215 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Wilson was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans, police said.
Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.