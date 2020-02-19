A Winston-Salem native who was aboard a cruise ship in Japan where hundreds of people were infected with the coronavirus is back in the United States and apparently healthy, her mother said Wednesday night.
Candace Culcleasure, a New York-based singer and actress who is a Winston-Salem native, was among the 380 Americans aboard the cruise ship, the Diamond Princess.
Culcleasure is a performer for Princess Cruises, the operator of the Diamond Princess.
Her mother said Wednesday night that Candace Culcleasure “is in the United States, and she’s doing well.”
Candace’s mother declined to comment further, saying she wants to protect her daughter’s privacy.
Meanwhile, a new case of coronavirus was confirmed among people evacuated from the cruise ship to a California military base, authorities said.
The patient, who tested positive for the virus in Japan but had no symptoms, was placed in isolation Monday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa along with another evacuee who tested negative for the virus but then showed symptoms, according to a statement from representatives of the hospital and Napa County.
Both had been in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, about 50 miles north of San Francisco. The two people are among more than 300 American cruise ship passengers who were quarantined at military bases in California and Texas after arriving from Japan on charter flights Sunday night and Monday.
About 500 passengers left the Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday at the end of a much-criticized two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of the new virus among passengers and crew.
The quarantine’s flop was underlined as Japanese authorities announced 79 more cases, bringing the total on the ship to 621. Results were still pending for some other passengers and crew among the original 3,711 people on board.
